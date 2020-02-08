BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, RTT News reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. BGC Partners updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

BGC Partners stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,083. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.