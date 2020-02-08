BGC Partners, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

BGC Partners has a payout ratio of 82.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BGCP shares. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

