Bezant (BZNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Bezant has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $3.82 million and $131,863.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.23 or 0.03480082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00221323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00130846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,525,808 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

