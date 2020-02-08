Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

BRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.64.

NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. 992,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,254. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Petroleum news, CFO Cary D. Baetz bought 14,000 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur T. Smith bought 15,000 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,746.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $389,270 and sold 1,481,871 shares valued at $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

