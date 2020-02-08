Berkeley Group’s (BKG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 5,370 ($70.64) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,856 ($63.88) to GBX 5,437 ($71.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,428 ($45.09) to GBX 3,990 ($52.49) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,275 ($82.54) target price (up previously from GBX 5,100 ($67.09)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,644.42 ($61.09).

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 5,122 ($67.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,048.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,436.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,504 ($72.40).

In related news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total transaction of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.