Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $125.00 target price on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.68.

EA traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.09. 2,225,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,800. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

