Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 92 ($1.21) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital cut Gem Diamonds to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 82.83 ($1.09).

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

GEMD traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 64 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 75,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,864. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 million and a PE ratio of 15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 48.19 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 110.50 ($1.45). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.30.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.