Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €14.30 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.58 ($18.12).

Shares of Orange stock opened at €12.79 ($14.87) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.78. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

