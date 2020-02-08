Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.32-0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

NYSE:BHE traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. 613,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,942. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHE. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

