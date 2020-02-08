BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.02 million. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $21.26 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRBR. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

