Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 196,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 280.67% and a negative net margin of 4,768.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -21.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 33,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 56,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 417,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.