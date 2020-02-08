Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $52.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BDC. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Cross Research downgraded Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Belden has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 664,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 899.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 151,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Belden by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,724,000 after acquiring an additional 128,226 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 683.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 54,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Belden in the third quarter worth $2,240,000.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

