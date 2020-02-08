Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Given New $271.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BDX. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.38.

Shares of BDX traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,674. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.79. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

