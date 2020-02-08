Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 650

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price upped by UBS Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 555 ($7.30) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 592.70 ($7.80).

LON:BEZ traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 601 ($7.91). 3,424,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 547.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 569.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts purchased 9,450 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 532 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £50,274 ($66,132.60). Also, insider Sally Lake purchased 1,888 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). Insiders acquired a total of 52,638 shares of company stock worth $28,594,092 over the last quarter.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

