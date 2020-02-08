Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Shares Down 5.2%

Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65, 4,750 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beach Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.