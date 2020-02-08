BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$67.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.75.

Shares of TSE BCE traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$64.22. 1,578,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,625. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.53. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$56.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.72%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

