Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 62,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,510. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $117.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. Research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

BSET has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.