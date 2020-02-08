Basic Attention Token Market Cap Reaches $374.74 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN, DDEX and CPDAX. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $374.74 million and $83.44 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03017394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00220896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00034031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00130097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,429,287,364 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Upbit, Koinex, DDEX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Binance, Cobinhood, GOPAX, AirSwap, WazirX, Poloniex, Huobi, IDEX, Mercatox, Livecoin, BitBay, IDCM, Ethfinex, Liqui, Radar Relay, Gate.io, CPDAX, Bittrex, ABCC, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.