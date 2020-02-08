Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $62.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of SurModics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SurModics to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SurModics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SurModics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SurModics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

NASDAQ SRDX traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.23. 81,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. SurModics has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $551.27 million, a P/E ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.04.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that SurModics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,963.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in SurModics during the third quarter valued at $1,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SurModics during the second quarter valued at $6,982,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SurModics by 17.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SurModics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SurModics during the third quarter valued at $472,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

