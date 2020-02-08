Barclays Increases Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $91.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Crown stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,779. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Crown by 211.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

