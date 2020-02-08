Bank of America Boosts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $237.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $198.00 to $237.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.62.

RNG stock opened at $207.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. RingCentral has a one year low of $95.33 and a one year high of $211.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -506.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.38.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $191,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,640.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $2,479,533.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

