Bank of America Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $900.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $850.00 to $900.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $901.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an underperform rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $862.61.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $864.22 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $578.61 and a twelve month high of $893.02. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $859.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $818.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.