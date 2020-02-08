Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.60 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBVA. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.47 ($6.37).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

