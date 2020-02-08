Ball (NYSE:BLL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.01.

Shares of BLL traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.92. 2,664,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97. Ball has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,051,544.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,620,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,836. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 184,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Ball by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 63.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 700,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 272,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ball by 136.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

