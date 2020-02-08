Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Balchem has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.65. 66,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,278. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56. Balchem has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,110,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 15.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 391,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after buying an additional 53,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 895.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 133,438 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $13,608,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.