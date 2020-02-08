BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given New GBX 705 Price Target at Societe Generale

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price target increased by Societe Generale from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 705 ($9.27) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised BAE Systems to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 680.27 ($8.95).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of LON:BA traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 655 ($8.62). 4,423,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 608.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 570.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 648.80 ($8.53).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.