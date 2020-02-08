Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.85) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 561 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 587.10 ($7.72).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 568.20 ($7.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 615.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 552.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 2,500 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

