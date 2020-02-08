B. Riley Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

B. Riley restated their hold rating on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 106,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.24. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 200,916 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 110,399 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.