Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.21. 256,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,831. The stock has a market cap of $830.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of -1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $319,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,391 shares in the company, valued at $19,776,144.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 300,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $6,222,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,000 shares of company stock worth $27,517,658 over the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $17,001,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 143.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,806,000 after acquiring an additional 558,261 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $9,144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2,133.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 241,234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 37.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after buying an additional 141,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

