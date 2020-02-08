AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AxoGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 242,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.33. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 8.20.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 9,583.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 17.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

