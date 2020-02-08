Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.21-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $115-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.99 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to Approx $0.21 EPS.

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $26.83. 302,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,457. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.47 million, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.38. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

