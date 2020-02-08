Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Benchmark

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACLS. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $26.83. 302,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,457. The stock has a market cap of $907.47 million, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.38. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,091 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 139.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 108.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

