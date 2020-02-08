AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 707,721 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,468,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

AVEO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $89.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 120.85% and a negative return on equity of 561.43%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 138,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 290,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

