AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 707,721 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,468,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
AVEO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $89.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 138,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 290,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
