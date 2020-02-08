AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 120.85% and a negative return on equity of 561.43%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

AVEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 290,354 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 138,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

AVEO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 705,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 million, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.73.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

