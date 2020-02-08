AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.20 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.62-10.02 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.62-10.02 EPS.

NYSE AVB opened at $219.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.71 and its 200 day moving average is $212.32. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $191.42 and a fifty-two week high of $222.87.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.69.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.