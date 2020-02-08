AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $61,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $219.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $191.42 and a 1 year high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

