Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Downgraded by Eight Capital

Eight Capital cut shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Pi Financial cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$4.75 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.98.

Shares of ACB traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,674,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,054,494. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$1.96 and a 52 week high of C$13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.17.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$75.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

