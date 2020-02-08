Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACB. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 47,501,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,303,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 580,646 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 754.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 638,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 563,972 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $3,205,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.