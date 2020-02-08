Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.41.

AUPH traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 927,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

