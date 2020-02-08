Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Up 4.8%

Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.27, 24,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 47,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.06. The company has a market cap of $121.24 million and a P/E ratio of -8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.01.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Ecuador and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship asset is the Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

