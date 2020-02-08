Auctus 1-Day Volume Tops $167.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $465,530.00 and $167.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.35 or 0.03497039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00223501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00131913 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,535,815 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

