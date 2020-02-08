aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,845,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 305,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

