Atheios (ATH) Trading 17.6% Higher This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Atheios has a market cap of $8,634.00 and $43.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

