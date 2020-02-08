Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) CEO Guillermo Novo Acquires 12,900 Shares of Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 195,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,964,000 after purchasing an additional 295,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

