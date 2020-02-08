ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.84-2.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.105-14.105 billion.
Shares of ASAHI GLASS/ADR stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,083. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. ASAHI GLASS/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $7.54.
ASAHI GLASS/ADR Company Profile
