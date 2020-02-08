Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $83.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARWR. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of ARWR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,824. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157,101 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,338,000 after purchasing an additional 526,552 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,658,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

