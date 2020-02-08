Arrow Dogs of the World ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGS) Trading Up 0.3%

Arrow Dogs of the World ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGS)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.60, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

