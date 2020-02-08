argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.17.

Shares of argenx stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.49. 87,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,894. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.31. argenx has a 52-week low of $106.49 and a 52-week high of $169.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in argenx by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

