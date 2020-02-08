Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Arch Coal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Arch Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arch Coal to earn $10.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. Arch Coal has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $864.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

