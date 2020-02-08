Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

RKDA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 69,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,986. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -2.92. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,938.76% and a negative return on equity of 198.10%. On average, analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

